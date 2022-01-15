Bengal: TMC MP questions ‘Diamond Harbour model’

Even as it has garnered praise for checking the surge in Covid-19 cases in his parliamentary constituency, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Diamond Harbour model’ has brought out faultlines within the party.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised the model and questioned the Diamond Harbour MP’s views favouring a ban on gatherings. Referring to his views as a breach of party discipline, Kalyan said: “The post of All India General Secretary of the party is not temporary. So no one in this position can have a personal opinion… He (Abhishek) is opposing the Mamata Banerjee government. In this way, the state government has been challenged.”

The model recently made news for a “countrywide record” in daily testing for a constituency on January 12 (53,203), low positivity rate (2.5 per cent) and for banning gatherings.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “If a leader like Abhishek says something, we as soldiers of the party should listen to him.” Kalyan later said he did not consider anyone his “leader” except Mamata Banerjee.