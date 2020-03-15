Kolkata: TMC backs Independent, eyes Oppn vote to stop CPM nominee

Dinesh Bajaj during filling his nomination as an independent Rajya Sabha candidate as West Bengal Assembly .Express photo. Dinesh Bajaj during filling his nomination as an independent Rajya Sabha candidate as West Bengal Assembly .Express photo.

Former TMC MLA Dinesh Bajaj may have tried to queer the Rajya Sabha election arena in West Bengal with his last minute entry as an independent candidate, but to put up any semblance of a fight, he will need votes from his former party’s bitter rival in the state, the BJP.

There are five Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal that go to polls on March 26. The TMC is fielding four candidates and the Congress-Left alliance is fielding one—former lawyer and mayor Bikash Bhattacharya.

The choice of CPI(M)’s Bhattacharya, who was a vocal voice against the chit fund and Narada scams, has left the TMC miffed, say sources.

“We proposed to Congress that they make Meera Kumar the fourth candidate. We would have supported her. But the Congress refused to do so,” a TMC source said. A senior Congress leader denied this. “We have always maintained that if the Left chooses a suitable candidate, we will support him or her.”

A Rajya Sabha candidate in West Bengal needs 49 first preference votes to get elected. The CPI(M) and Congress have 51 MLAs in all. Also, around 10 MLAs of the TMC are either not in touch with the party or have crossed over to the BJP, according to party sources. It is these 10 MLAs along with other BJP members, and two from the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, that TMC is now trying to persuade.

Provided it garners enough opposition votes, and some Left and Congress MLAs remain absent, Bajaj has a chance of winning.

