Bengal teen shooter Damayanti Sen reunited with family after missing for 2 days

Forty-eight hours of anxiety finally came to an end after Howrah resident and state-level shooter Damayanti Sen, 15, got reunited with her family on Saturday after being missing for two days.

She was reportedly traced to the Ramakrishna Ghat area of Howrah and brought back home. However, the family or the police have not yet clearly stated where she had been during these two days.

Tauseef Ali Azahar, Deputy Commissioner (Howrah Central), said, “We are very happy that she has been reunited with her family. There are some issues regarding her sports and studies with her family. We are investigating. We can’t say more regarding the investigation. She is fine now and with her parents. She will be produced in court.”