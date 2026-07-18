Bengal teen shooter Damayanti Sen reunited with family after missing for 2 days

The Bengal Police may question Damayanti Sen to find out why and how she went missing.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataJul 18, 2026 01:47 PM IST
shooter Damayanti Sen, missing state-level teen shooter Damayanti Sen, Damayanti Sen, Damayanti Sen missing, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsBengal Minister of State (Sports) Dr Indranil Khan met Dhrubajyoti Sen, father of missing shooter Damayanti Sen, and his family. (File Photo)
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Forty-eight hours of anxiety finally came to an end after Howrah resident and state-level shooter Damayanti Sen, 15, got reunited with her family on Saturday after being missing for two days.

She was reportedly traced to the Ramakrishna Ghat area of Howrah and brought back home. However, the family or the police have not yet clearly stated where she had been during these two days.

Tauseef Ali Azahar, Deputy Commissioner (Howrah Central), said, “We are very happy that she has been reunited with her family. There are some issues regarding her sports and studies with her family. We are investigating. We can’t say more regarding the investigation. She is fine now and with her parents. She will be produced in court.”

According to the family of the teenager, Damayanti Sen went missing after leaving home to buy milk on Thursday. They said the girl went to bed early on Wednesday. When she left home, she did not carry her mobile phone. However, no sign of any trouble or disturbance was found.

She was last captured on CCTV cameras at Howrah railway station before going missing. Her disappearance had caused a stir on social media as well as in sporting circles.

Unable to find their daughter, Damayanti Sen’s parents approached the police. Her father also met Bengal Minister of State (Sports) Indranil Khan on Friday.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the Howrah police formed a four-member special investigation team to trace Damayanti Sen. The investigators may question her to find out why and how she went missing.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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