scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Bengal teachers hiring ‘scam’: ED attaches over Rs 46 cr assets of ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, aide

The attached properties include 40 immovable assets such as a farmhouse, flats and "prime land" located in Kolkata worth a total Rs 40.33 crore, apart from Rs 7.89 crore worth deposits kept in 35 bank accounts, the federal agency said in a statement.

Partha Chatterjee case, teacher recruitment scam case, Partha's close aide in Jharkhand, Income Tax Department raids Partha, Hazaribag district, West Bengal minister,According to the agency, several of the attached properties were registered in the name of shell companies and persons acting as proxies for Chatterjee. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 46.22 crore “beneficially owned” by former minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee as part of a money laundering probe in the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment ‘scam’.

The attached properties include 40 immovable assets such as a farmhouse, flats and “prime land” located in Kolkata worth a total Rs 40.33 crore, apart from Rs 7.89 crore worth deposits kept in 35 bank accounts, the federal agency said in a statement.

“The attached properties are found to be beneficially owned by Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee,” it said.

According to the agency, several of the attached properties were registered in the name of shell companies and persons acting as proxies for Chatterjee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

The former minister in the TMC-led government in West Bengal and his “close associate” were arrested by the ED in July.

More from Kolkata

The agency had seized Rs 49.80 crore cash, gold and other jewellery worth more than Rs 55 crore after it conducted raids in this case in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 02:47:59 pm
Next Story

Army man drugged, robbed at Haryana railway station: Police

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement