Bengal teacher recruitment scam: ED raids former education minister Partha Chatterjee’s Kolkata residence

Written by Jigisha Seal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday raided the residence of former Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata in connection with the investigation into the government teacher recruitment scam.

ED officials are also conducting a simultaneous search at an office linked to Prasanna Kumar Roy, another accused, who is currently in jail.

According to a statement issued by ED, Chatterjee had been summoned three times to appear before the Investigating Officer in connection with the SSC scam but failed to appear, citing health complications. “ED has multiple cases against him with respect to recruitment of Primary Teachers, SSC Assistant Teachers, and SSC Group C and D staff,” a statement from ED said.