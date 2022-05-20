Bengal teacher appointment controversy: CBI books minister, daughter; questions him for five hours

The CBI on Thursday registered an FIR against West Bengal minister of state for school education Paresh Chandra Adhikari and his daughter Ankita Adhikari over allegations of irregularity in securing her a teacher’s job while ignoring the merit list.

The move came after Adhikari failed to appear before the CBI sleuths in Kolkata by 3 pm as ordered by a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court. The minister, who reached the CBI office in the evening, was questioned by the agency officials for more than 5 hours.

The case was filed under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified officials of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission and others besides Adhikari and his daughter.

It is alleged that the merit list for appointment of assistant teachers for the subject of political science against an advertisement published in 2016 by state School Education Department was altered to accommodate Adhikari’s daughter, depriving eligible candidates from getting appointment, the agency’s FIR read.