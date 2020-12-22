Bengal: Suvendu’s resignation as TMC MLA accepted by Speaker

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is seen along with West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari at a rally in Midnapore. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday accepted former state minister and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation from the state Assembly, days after he joined the BJP.

Last Friday, Banerjee had refused to accept the resignation, saying the letter was undated and was not in conformity with provisions of the Constitution and rules of the Assembly.

He then summoned Adhikari to his chamber, “I am satisfied that his resignation is voluntary and genuine,” Banerjee told reporters after meeting Adhikari.

After the meeting, Adhikari said he had answered in the affirmative when Banerjee asked him if the resignation was voluntary. “I intended to resign from MLAship before joining another political party,” he added.

A senior BJP leader said Adhikari might travel to Delhi in two days to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.