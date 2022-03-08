Bengal: Suspended BJP leader joins TMC hours after attending Mamata meeting

Suspended West Bengal BJP leader Joyprakash Majumder Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata and will soon be given the post of one of the vice-presidents of the state committee, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nazrul Mancha.

Earlier in the day, Majumder had attended a meeting chaired by Banerjee at Nazrul Mancha.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP had suspended two of its former vice-presidents —Majumder and Ritesh Tiwary — on January 23, a day after issuing a showcause notice to the leaders. The suspensions were temporary till disciplinary proceedings were not completed.

Later, the duo was dropped from their respective party posts in the recent organisational reshuffle after Sukanta Majumdar assumed charge of the BJP president in West Bengal. The two leaders had also held meetings with Matua leader and Bongaon MP Santanu Thakur on different occasions.

After his suspension, Majumder had on several occasions criticised the new state committee of BJP and also the state leadership for the defeat in the recently-concluded civic polls.

Monday, the rebel leaders of BJP, under the leadership of Locket Chatterjee, attended a meeting where Majumder was present too. Speculations are that more leaders from the BJP will join the TMC in the coming days.