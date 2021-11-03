scorecardresearch
Suspected Bangladesh-based JMB terrorist arrested in Bengal, says official

Acting on a tip-off, a team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in Subhasgram area on Tuesday, said the official

By: PTI | Kolkata |
November 3, 2021 11:27:24 am
A team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in Subhasgram area on Tuesday.

National Investigation Agency sleuths have arrested a suspected terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in Subhasgram area on Tuesday and apprehended the Bangladeshi national, he said.

“Fake voter and Aadhaar cards have been seized from his possession. He is being interrogated. We are trying to find out how and when he entered into India,” the official told PTI.

Several documents related to the terror group were seized from his possession, he added.

