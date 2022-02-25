Bengal student leader’s death: Were following officer’s orders, say arrested cops

The homeguard and the civic police volunteer, who were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the death of student leader Anis Khan, said on Thursday that they had visited the latter’s Amta residence “on the instructions of the officer-in-charge”. They did not, however, name the OC.

Speaking to reporters on the way to a court where they were to be produced on Thursday, homeguard Kashinath Bera and civic police volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya said they had visited Anis’s house on the night of February 18, the day of the incident, but did not know how he died. To a question on whose instructions they had gone to Anis’s house, they claimed they were only carrying out “the OC’s instructions”. “We have been made scapegoats. We are innocent. We were only carrying out orders,” one of the two told mediapersons.