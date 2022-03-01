Bengal student leader’s death: SIT exhumes body in the presence of district judge

The members of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) were able to exhume the body of slain student leader Anis Khan for a second autopsy on Monday in the presence of a district judge in Amta area of Howrah district.

Officials said that the process of exhumation started around 12.30 pm. A team of three doctors will be performing the autopsy at the state-run SSKM Hospital. The second autopsy will help the SIT estimate the height and angle at which Anis fell, sources said.

An alumnus of Aliah University, 28-year-old Anis Khan died after he allegedly fell from the second floor of his three-storey house in Dakshin Khan Para village around 2 am on February 19, under Amta police station, in Howrah. According to his family, he was found lying in a pool of blood minutes after four “policemen” entered his house looking for him. Police sources claimed that he jumped from the building after seeing the police at his home and to avoid being caught.

On February 23, the SIT had tried to perform a second post-mortem of Anis’ body but had to return without exhuming the body after angry local residents of Dakshin Khan Para village had stopped the team and raised slogans against them.

A day later, the Calcutta High Court ordered a second post-mortem and asked the student leader’s family to co-operate. On February 26, SIT officers accompanied by Howrah district administration and health department officials again tried to exhume the body but were forced to return following local residents’ protest.

The student leader’s father had earlier said that he would move the Supreme Court if he was forced to agree to a second postmortem. However, his family finally gave their consent for it after the Calcutta High Court gave its nod for the second post-mortem examination in the presence of a district judge.

Meanwhile, Anis’ family has been persistent in their demand for a CBI investigation in the case. They alleged that Amta police delayed their visit to the crime scene by nearly eight hours and the first post-mortem was done in the absence of their family members.