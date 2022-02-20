Bengal: Student leader ‘thrown off 3rd floor’, dies

A 28-year-old student leader at Alia University died after four unidentified persons allegedly pushed him off the terrace of his residence — a three-storey building — in Howrah district’s Sarada Dakshin Khan Para village, police said on Saturday.

Family members of Anis Khan family alleged that the accused barged into their residence at Amta in Howrah on Friday night, forcibly took Anis to the terrace and pushed him down. Anis’s father alleged that one of the accused was in police uniform and had a gun. The police, however, denied charges.

On the basis of a complaint by the victim’s father Salam Khan, a case was registered said police, adding that a probe was on.

Secretary of SFI’s Alia University unit Tariqul Anwar said, “He (Anis) was known to be a very vocal student leader. He always fought against lawlessness and corruption of administration. We demand an investigation.”