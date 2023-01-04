West Bengal: Stone thrown at Vande Bharat Express; second time in 2 days

Window panes of two coaches of the newly inaugurated Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express were on Tuesday damaged allegedly owing to stone pelting from outside in North Bengal, a railway official said here. The incident took place a day after the down Vande Bharat express train from New Jalpaiguri faced a similar incident on Monday when the glass pane on a door of a coach suffered cracks owing to stone pelting.

One window pane each in two coaches of Vande Bharat express were damaged before the train reached New Jalpaiguri station on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

While an FIR has been lodged over the incidents, an awareness campaign has also been started to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the official said.

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express service was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 and commercial services started on January one.