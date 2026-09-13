Bengal: 10 special trains for festival rush, EMU changes for idol immersion

The Eastern Railway has announced 10 pairs of special trains to manage the increased passenger rush in West Bengal during the upcoming Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja season.
Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh flagged off a special pilgrim train from the Kolkata railway station for Somnath in Gujarat on Saturday. It will reach Somnath Dham on September 14 and leave for Kolkata on September 17.
The special trains
Howrah-Raxaul Special (03041/03042 and 03043/03044): From October 15 to November 29, it will depart from Howrah at 11 pm and reach Raxaul at 4.15 pm the next day. On the return journey, it will depart from Raxaul at 5.45 pm and reach Howrah at 12.15 pm the next day.
Sealdah-Patna Special (03135/03136): From October 13 to November 24, it will depart from Sealdah every Tuesday at 12.20 pm and reach Patna at 3 pm on the same day (seven trips).
Sealdah-Sitamarhi Special (03133/03134): From October 16 to November 28, it will depart from Sealdah at 11.40 pm every Friday and Saturday and arrive at 3.30 pm the next day (seven trips).
Sealdah-Gorakhpur Special (03131/03132): From October 13 to November 27, it will depart from Sealdah every Tuesday and Thursday and arrive at 3.15 pm the next day (14 trips).
Kolkata-Madhubani Special (03185/03186 and 03187/03188) will operate 14 trips between October 13 and November 28.
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Asansol-Patna and Gorakhpur Special (03511/03512 and 03527/03528) will run between October 18 and November 29.
Malda Town-Digha Special (03465/03466): From October 17 to November 29, it will leave Malda at 1.10 pm every Saturday and Sunday and reach Digha at 11 pm (seven trips). The return train will leave Digha at 11.40 pm on Sunday and reach Malda Town at 9.20 am the next day.
Update on stops and ticket booking
Most special trains departing from Howrah, Sealdah, and Kolkata will stop at Bandel, Burdwan, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih stations. Trains departing from Asansol will stop at Chittaranjan, Jamtara, Madhupur and Jasidih. On the other hand, the Malda Town-Digha special will stop at New Farakka, Pakur, Rampurhat, Sainthia, Bolpur Santiniketan, Burdwan, and Dankuni. The dates for booking tickets for all these trains will be officially announced soon.
EMU schedule changes for idol immersion
The railway also said that following a request from the West Bengal government, the Sealdah division will regulate circular train services from September 15 to 19 in view of the immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh and Lord Biswakarma.
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Three Circular Railway EMUs (30122, 30312 and 30314) will short-terminate at the Tala station and three EMUs (30331, 30111 and 30123) will short-originate from the Tala station. An EMU (30711) will short-terminate at the Ballygunge station.
EMU (30332) will be diverted via the Kankurgachhi Road Jn-Ballygunge route to Majherhat, while EMU (30353) will be diverted via the Ballygunge–Kankurgachhi Road from Majherhat. Two EMUs (30135, 30313) will also run via the diverted route from Majherhat.
EMU (30317) will short-originate from Ballygunge and run via Ballygunge–Kankurgachhi Road. EMU local (30416) will short-terminate at Majherhat, while EMU local (30451) will short-originate from Majherhat.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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