Bengal: 10 special trains for festival rush, EMU changes for idol immersion

The railway has announced 10 special trains to manage the rush during the Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja season. (File Photo/Amit Mehra)

The Eastern Railway has announced 10 pairs of special trains to manage the increased passenger rush in West Bengal during the upcoming Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja season.

Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh flagged off a special pilgrim train from the Kolkata railway station for Somnath in Gujarat on Saturday. It will reach Somnath Dham on September 14 and leave for Kolkata on September 17.

The special trains

Howrah-Raxaul Special (03041/03042 and 03043/03044): From October 15 to November 29, it will depart from Howrah at 11 pm and reach Raxaul at 4.15 pm the next day. On the return journey, it will depart from Raxaul at 5.45 pm and reach Howrah at 12.15 pm the next day.