Bengal: Soumitra still on ventilator

Saturday, October 31, 2020
By: Express News Service | Kolkata | October 31, 2020 6:06:54 am
Soumitra Chatterjee on ventilator, Soumitra Chatterjee health condition, bengal news, Kolkata news, Indian express newsOn Thursday, Soumitra underwent a second dialysis, hospital sources said. 

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be on ventilator support, doctors said on Friday. “He is stable as compared to the past three days, his urea and creatinine [levels] have come down and we decided not to go for dialysis on Friday. He is maintaining well but still on ventilation,” said a doctor who is part of the team treating Soumitra, 85, at Belle Vue Clinic.

According to hospital sources, his haemoglobin and plate counts have stabilised but are still low. There has been no bleeding and more or less no platelet transfusion will be given, they said.

“He is conscious, but not very responsive. No new fever, no drop on pressure. He has been in the ICU for nearly three weeks now,” said a doctor.

On Thursday, Soumitra underwent a second dialysis, hospital sources said.

