Bengal: Soumitra critical despite slight improvement in neurological status

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to remain in a critical state on Tuesday even though his neurological status marginally improved. Chatterjee has contracted Covid-19.

“Confused, restless, mild agitation, arousable, GCS-E3M5V2, involuntary limb movements but no focal or generalised seizures event occured, no focal neuro deficit. Marginal improvement in neurological status,” read the medical bulletin issued by the hospital in South Kolkata where Chatterjee is undergoing treatment.

According to Belle Vue Clinic, an invasive airway protection decision was kept on hold because of the improvement in his neurological condition.

“We are not considering putting him on invasive ventilation support as of now after his condition improved marginally. We are closely monitoring his condition,” said a doctor at the hospital.

