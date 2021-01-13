Bengal: Sisir Adhikari removed as DSDA chairman

Weeks after Suvendu Adhikari left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join the BJP, his father and TMC MP Sisir Adhikari was removed from the post of chairman of Digha Sankrpur Development Authority Board (DSDA). Sisir Adhikari has been replaced by TMC MLA Akhil Giri. Akhil Giri is known as a staunch rival of Suvendu Adhikari.

The development has come two weeks after 15 TMC councillors of Contai Municipality, led by former administrator of the civic board and younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari left the party to join the saffron camp ahead of the West Bengal elections.

Suvendu Adhikari had quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP last month.

The Adhikari family is considered influential in the Midnapore region. The removal of Sisir Suvendu’s two brothers are also in politics, Dibyendu Adhikari is an TMC MP from Tamluk and Soumendu was the chairman of the board of administrators of the Kanthi Municipality until he was removed from the post on December 30.

After Soumendu was removed from the chairman’s post, Suvendu Adhikari said his brother, along with a few TMC councillors and over 5000 workers would join the BJP. Suvendu had a key role in the Nandigram movement that paved the way for Mamata to become CM, resigned from the TMC saying the party had become a private company which has been taken over by Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishor.

Soumendu recently claimed that he has been illegally removed by the West Bengal government’s Municipal Affairs Department from the post of administrator of the civic body. Adhikari was the chairman of Contai Municipality till the term of the board expired in 2019.

Soumendu Adhikari also filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court challenging his removal. High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit on the removal of Soumendu Adhikari as chairperson of the board of administrators of Contai Municipality.