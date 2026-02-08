Bengal SIR phase 2: 5 lakh voters don’t turn up for hearings, face deletion

The names of at least 5 lakh voters are likely to be deleted from the electoral roll during the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal as they have not responded to hearing notices so far, officials said.

According to the Election Commission’s pre-announced schedule, the hearing process was to conclude on Saturday.

However, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal has directed the officials concerned to continue with hearings in many districts where they have not been completed. He has asked all the district electoral officers-district magistrates (DEO-cum-DMs) to submit data on the pending hearings and proposed to the EC to extend the hearing date till February 14.