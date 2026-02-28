Bengal SIR: More than 65 lakh electors may be struck off final list, even as judicial officers review another 60 lakh submissions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to publish Saturday the final list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

According to ECI sources, the total number of electors excluded from the list could cross 65 lakh in the final list. Of these, 58 lakh electors were already deleted in the draft rolls published late last year, on grounds of being ‘absent, shifted, dead, and duplicate’.

In addition to the deletions in the draft rolls, an additional five lakh names have been rejected till date, while another five lakh people remained absent during the hearing phase, taking the figure beyond the 65-lakh mark.