Bengal SIR: More than 65 lakh electors may be struck off final list, even as judicial officers review another 60 lakh submissions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to publish Saturday the final list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
According to ECI sources, the total number of electors excluded from the list could cross 65 lakh in the final list. Of these, 58 lakh electors were already deleted in the draft rolls published late last year, on grounds of being ‘absent, shifted, dead, and duplicate’.
In addition to the deletions in the draft rolls, an additional five lakh names have been rejected till date, while another five lakh people remained absent during the hearing phase, taking the figure beyond the 65-lakh mark.
However, the status of around 60 lakh electors will remain undecided in the final list, as judicial officers are currently reviewing ‘factual inconsistencies’ in their submissions as per a Supreme Court directive. A supplementary list will be published for these electors later.
Those whose names are yet to be verified will be marked as “Adjudication” in the final list. If a name has been removed, it will be marked as “Deleted”.
Whereas the names of others will appear normally in the list.
How to check your name in final SIR list
According to sources, ECI has started distributing two copies of booth-wise final lists to respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) through district administrations. BLOs will keep one list with them, and a copy of the list will be displayed at the local booth.
Story continues below this ad
The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will provide ‘soft copies’ of the list to representatives of the state’s eight recognised political parties.
District authorities will also distribute ‘hard copies’ to the Booth Level Agents (BLA) of these political parties.
The list will also be available on the official ECI website (eci.gov.in), the State Chief Electoral Officer’s website (ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in), and the ECI Net app. By entering their name and EPIC number (Voter ID number) on the designated websites or app, voters can check if they have made it to the final list.
West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal Thursday informed that the list can also be accessed via the websites of District Election Officers (DEO).
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More