Bengal SIR hearings end, nearly 5 lakh didn’t turn up

As hearings for the “logical discrepancies”, a part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, formally came to an end in West Bengal on Saturday, sources in the Election Commission said that names of another 4.98 lakh people will likely be deleted from the state’s voters list since they did not turn up for the hearings.

Also, the scrutiny of the documents provided by those summoned for the hearings so far shows that 1.63 lakh people failed to show proper documents, thereby their names are most likely to be deleted, said sources in the EC.

In the first phase of the SIR, names of 58 lakh electors – nearly 8 per cent of the total 7.66 crore voters in the 2025 electoral roll — were deleted in the state on grounds of being absent, shifted, dead and duplicate.