Bengal SIR: Final roll deadline nearing, fate of over 2 lakh electors uncertain as EC faces upload and verification hurdles

With the February 28 deadline for releasing the final electoral roll of West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections due in two months, the fate of two lakh electors hangs in the balance.

According to the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), documents of around 1.14 lakh electors, who were summoned in the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, could not be uploaded by the AEROs ( Assistant Electoral Registration Officers) by February 15 midnight deadline.

“We had briefed the AEROs repeatedly that on February 14 midnight, the login will be closed and no further upload of documents submitted during the hearing process will be entertained. Even after that, in many districts huge numbers of uploads were pending, around 1.14 lakh,” an official at the state CEO office said.