Bengal SIR: ECI to release first supplementary voter list tomorrow, all 23 districts on high alert

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The West Bengal government has put all 23 districts on high alert following state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal’s announcement that the first supplementary voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be published on Monday.
The Home and Hill Affairs Department issued directives to district magistrates to “maintain strict surveillance in sensitive areas, deploy adequate police forces to manage expected crowds at local administrative offices, and ensure law and order is maintained through close coordination with police commissioners and superintendents.”
More than 60 lakh voters have been marked ‘under adjudication’ in the final SIR rolls that were released on February 28. The supplementary list is expected to bring clarity about the status of a large number of such voters.
It has been learnt that nearly 27 lakh cases have been decided by a team of judicial officers drafted from West Bengal and neighbBengal aoring states till Friday.
Meanwhile, as per the direction of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 19 district-level appellate tribunals in Bengal to resolve disputes arising from the SIR. T S Sivagnanam, former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the appellate authority for the high-stakes districts of Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. Other retired judges have been deputed to handle appeals regarding the inclusion or deletion of names in the remaining districts as well.
The delay in finalising the list has drawn sharp criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that eligible voters were facing unnecessary harassment.
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