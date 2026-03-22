Bengal SIR: ECI to release first supplementary voter list tomorrow, all 23 districts on high alert

The West Bengal government has put all 23 districts on high alert following state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal’s announcement that the first supplementary voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be published on Monday.

The Home and Hill Affairs Department issued directives to district magistrates to “maintain strict surveillance in sensitive areas, deploy adequate police forces to manage expected crowds at local administrative offices, and ensure law and order is maintained through close coordination with police commissioners and superintendents.”

More than 60 lakh voters have been marked ‘under adjudication’ in the final SIR rolls that were released on February 28. The supplementary list is expected to bring clarity about the status of a large number of such voters.