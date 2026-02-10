Bengal SIR 2.0: Name dropped from the final roll? How to reapply and reclaim your voting rights

The Election Commission has a "safety net" in place if a voter in West Bengal finds that his or her name is missing from the final electoral roll. (File photo)

Discovering your name missing from the final electoral roll can feel like a door closing on your civic rights. However, the Election Commission (EC) has a “safety net” in place. Even as the final list of the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), being undertaken in the state of West Bengal, has been extended to a week from February 14, there are clear, legal pathways to ensure you don’t lose your chance to cast your ballot. The date of publishing the final list of electoral rolls was extended following a Supreme Court order on February 9.

If you missed hearing and your name was deleted: