Bengal SIR 2.0: Name dropped from the final roll? How to reapply and reclaim your voting rights

Discovering your name missing from the final electoral roll can feel like a door closing on your civic rights. However, the Election Commission (EC) has a “safety net” in place. Even as the final list of the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), being undertaken in the state of West Bengal, has been extended to a week from February 14, there are clear, legal pathways to ensure you don’t lose your chance to cast your ballot. The date of publishing the final list of electoral rolls was extended following a Supreme Court order on February 9.
If you missed hearing and your name was deleted:
If you missed the verification hearings and later find that your name has been removed, you aren’t permanently sidelined. You are eligible to reapply as a fresh elector.
What to do
Submit a fresh application using Form 6.
How to apply
You can do this online via the official portal or visit your local election office in person.
Requirements
Ensure you have valid identity and address proofs ready to upload or attach.
Right of the voter to re-add their name if removed
Add name using Form-6 during the claims/objections period. If dissatisfied with a decision, you have the right to appeal.
For those who “followed the rules” but are still missing
In some cases, voters attend hearings and submit documents, yet still find themselves excluded from the final rolls due to administrative errors. If this happens to you, follow this specific redressal chain:
The District Election Officer (DEO): Your first point of contact. You must approach the DEO to lodge a formal complaint.
The Review Hearing: The DEO will examine your claim and may call you for a brief hearing to verify your documentation.
The Escalation: If the DEO does not approve your request, you have the right to escalate the matter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for a final review
The Clock is Ticking
While the EC is providing these secondary options, they aren’t open-ended. Timeliness is critical for your application to be processed before the upcoming elections.
Important: Applications for inclusion or redressal must typically be submitted within five days of the publication of the final electoral rolls.
Complete Appeal Process:
First Appeal: District Magistrate (Section 24A).
Second Appeal: Chief Electoral Officer (Section 24B).
Procedure: Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, Rule 27.
