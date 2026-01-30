Bengal SIR 2.0: ECI starts ‘Super Checking’ phase, documents uploaded during hearing to be verified

Several complaints alleging irregularities regarding the uploading of documents during the SIR hearing process have been raised with ECI. (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Thursday started a thorough scrutiny of documents submitted during the hearing phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Dubbed ‘Super Checking’ by ECI officials, several teams have been formed to evaluate whether the voter list revision process was followed correctly and if any document not approved by the Commission was accepted during the hearings. Each team will have one roll observer and 25 micro observers.

ECI sources said several anomalies have come to the attention of the Commission on the very first day of the ‘Super Checking’ itself.

“After verifying all documents during ‘Super Checking’, if it is proven that someone has submitted documents not mentioned in the approved list of documents, then the voter concerned will be treated as invalid, and their name will be struck off the final SIR list,” said an ECI source.