Bengal: Shah flags off boat ambulance, floating border outposts in North 24 Parganas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, flagged off a boat ambulance and six floating border outposts at Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

After inaugurating the floating border outposts, Shah also laid the foundation stone for the Maitri Sangrahalaya museum located at the Haridaspur border outposts in the district.

Addressing Border Security Force personnel at the event, Shah said the newly launched border outposts would help stop infiltration and smuggling.

“This new initiatives will now stop infiltration and smuggling through this porous border. This will provide for better surveillance in the border areas,” said Shah.

The number of floating border outposts has been increased to enhance surveillance in the inaccessible areas of Sunderbans. The boat ambulance will provide medical assistance in the inaccessible areas of Sundarbans.

Later in the day, the home minister will hold a public meeting at the Railway institute’s sports ground in Siliguri.

On Friday, he will visit Teen Bigha and interact with BSF personnel at the Jhikabari border outpost in Cooch Behar district.

Shah will later come to Kolkata and hold a meeting with the MPs, MLAs and state office-bearers of the BJP’s West Bengal unit. His visit will end at an event organised by the Ministry of Culture at the Victoria Memorial to celebrate the inclusion of Durga Puja in the Unesco list of intangible cultural heritages.