Bengal: Several trains cancelled as villagers block tracks in Nadia for 33hrs

Several trains were cancelled as protestors blocked the tracks at Jalalkhali Halt station in Nadia district for around 33 hours, demanding stoppage of all trains passing through it, an Eastern Railway official said on Wednesday.

The blockade, which started on Tuesday morning, continued till Wednesday afternoon, disrupting train services in the Ranaghat-Lalgola section of the Sealdah division.

The agitators claimed that residents of around 15 villages in the area depend on train services from the station, but only a few trains stop there.

“The blockade was lifted after discussions with the agitators,” ER spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

Train services resumed after lifting of the blockade, he said.

He said that Jalalkhali being a halt station, it is not possible that all trains would stop there, but stoppage of a few more trains for the convenience of passengers will be explored.

He said that 12 EMU locals on the Sealdah-Krishnanagar line and at least two express trains connecting Sealdah and Lalgola were cancelled on Wednesday owing to the agitation.

At least six pairs of EMU locals were short-terminated at Badkulla station and short-originated from there to Sealdah, Chakraborty said.

“People of around 15 villages depend on the station, but we have to either travel to Badkulla or Krishnanagar to avail trains since only a few stop at Jalalkhali,” said one of the agitators.