Bengal: Seven of family killed in fire, four of them children

Seven persons, including four children, were killed after a massive fire broke out at their residence in Mahadebpur village in Purulia district Thursday. Police said the house was a makeshift structure made of plastic and palm leaves and the family members were asleep at the time.

The deceased were identified as Khushboo Chowdhury (25), Geeta Chowdhury (27), Priyanka Chowdhury (14), Sunil Chowdhury (37), Ganga Chowdhury (3), Rahul Chowdhury (5) and Radhika Chowdhury (4). Police suspect a stove may have sparked the fire and said a probe was on.

Police said Kalipada Chowdhury was sleeping outside the structure and when the fire broke out, he rushed to try and save his family members and suffered injuries. The deceased include his wife, children and sisters. Chowdhury was taken to a local hospital.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said SP, Purulia, Akash Magharia. Police will record the statement of Kalipada Chowdhury, who sells date palm juice for a living.

“We have given a requisition for forensic team. Once they examine the spot, we will be able to ascertain the cause of the fire”, said an officer. TMC district president Shantiram Mahato also visited the spot and promised a thorough investigation in the case.