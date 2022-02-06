Bengal sees slight dip in Covid cases at 1,345; 31 more die

West Bengal registered 1,345new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, a marginal decrease from 1,523 on Friday, said a bulletin issued by the state health department.

According to the bulletin, the fresh infections took the state’s tally of cases thus far to 19,64,972. The state also logged 31 new Covid related deaths over the last 24 hours taking its toll till date to 20,789.

The state also saw 2,251 more Covid patients cured of the infection in the past 24 hours. With the fresh recoveries, the state’s overall count rose to 19,64,972, the health bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal currently stands at 98 per cent while the state now has 19,276 active Covid-19 cases.

Five districts, including Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, remain areas of concern for the health department, according to an official.

Of 1,345 new cases, 522 were reported from these five districts.