Bengal sees biggest single-day jump in Covid cases in a week

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 1,089 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, marking a huge jump from 382 cases on Tuesday. The tally over the last 24 hours also represents the biggest single-day rise in cases over the past one week.

With infections on the rise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hinted at the return of stringent curbs across the state.

The state also reported five new Omicron cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s overall tally of the new Covid variant to 11.

Of the five people detected with the new variant of the Covid-19 on Wednesday, one is a foreign returnee while the rest have no history of overseas travel, a senior health official said expressing concern that the new strain was fast spreading among the people of the state.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) night, we received genome sequencing reports of 107 cases and five among them were found to be Omicron-positive. One of the five patients has foreign travel history but the other four locals don’t. The contact-tracking cell is currently collecting information for necessary containment measures, as per protocol,” Director of Health Services Dr. Ajoy Chakraborty said.

Two of the four locals are from Kolkata while the other two are natives of Dumdum and Howrah, he added.

Kolkata drove the spike in new cases on Wednesday, accounting for 540 cases and followed by North 24 Parganas at 145. The fresh cases drove the state’s overall tally of infections to 16,32,906.

On Monday, the state had registered 439 cases, with Kolkata accounting for 204 of them. On December 26, the state had logged 544 cases, with Kolkata contributing 219 infections to the tally.

Twelve more Covid-related deaths on Wednesday took the state’s overall toll to 19,745. Kolkata and Howrah topped the toll over the last 24 hours with 3 deaths each. While the sharp spike in cases pushed the state’s positivity rate to 2.84 per cent, the discharge rate stood at 98.32 per cent.

Among the ones who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday were ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy and Trinamool councillor of ward 36 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Sadhana Basu. Both had attended the swearing-in ceremony of mayor Firhad Hakim on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hakim urged those back from their travels to stay at home. “Get tested once even if you are not sick. We have to be careful. We must abide by the guidelines laid down by the health department,” the mayor said.

Pradip Tandon, CEO of Belle Vue Clinic, said, “Till Friday, we had nine Covid patients. Now, we have 37. That’s how cases have been increasing.”

In a significant development, the KMC, at a meeting on Wednesday, decided that vaccines (Covaxin) will be administered to the 15-18 age group at 16 schools across 16 boroughs. The booster shot campaign for those aged above 60 years will begin from January 10 and will include both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Amid the rise in cases, Swastha Bhawan, the headquarters of the state health department, held a virtual meeting where it was decided that the state-run MR Bangur hospital will again be designated as Covid-19 hospital.