Bengal sees 64 new Covid cases, no death

West Bengal on Sunday logged 64 new Covid-19 cases with no deaths, the state health department’s bulletin said.

The state had 77 recoveries and a collection of 14,088 samples in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus infection stands at 21,197 and the positivity rate at 0.45 per cent.

The recovery rate has reached 98.91 per cent. At least 649 patients are in home isolation while 67 are undergoing treatment in hospital.