Mamata flight turbulence: Bengal seeks report, DGCA says ‘no such incident; looking at it’

On a day the West Bengal government sought a report from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on mid-air turbulence encountered by a chartered plane carrying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the aviation regulator on Saturday said “no such incident” has come to its notice.

“No such incident has come to our notice. In any case, we are looking into the reported event and shall take appropriate action if warranted,” a top DGCA official told The Indian Express.

Banerjee hurt her back and was advised rest by doctors after the Dassault Falcon 2000 plane, hired by the state government, landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Friday, said sources.

She was returning from Varanasi after campaigning for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to the flight tracking portal Flightradar24, a Dassault Falcon 2000 plane on the Varanasi-Kolkata route underwent a higher than usual descent, around 40 minutes into the flight.

In his letter, West Bengal Home Secretary B P Gopalika on Saturday wanted to know from the DGCA if the plane route was granted permission. The state government had also ordered an inquiry, led by its aviation adviser Captain Siddharth, into the incident.