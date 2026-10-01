Bengal school syllabus reset: Syama Prasad Mookerjee in, Singur out

The West Bengal Government is set to introduce a revised school curriculum from January 2027, including lessons on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s life, contributions, and legacy across school textbooks, while dropping chapters on the Singur land movement and the Kanyashree scheme.

The changes are part of a broader syllabus overhaul that will also alter prescribed literary works and reduce portions on communism and the Mughal era, according to the state’s high-level Syllabus-cum-Curriculum Committee.

Bengal Education Minister Deepak Burman said the syllabus committee was overseeing the exercise.

“The entire thing is being looked after by the syllabus committee. Once it comes to me, I will see,” Burman said.

The curriculum changes follow the change in government in West Bengal and are being framed by the syllabus committee as an effort to place greater emphasis on Indian culture, values, and the contributions of freedom fighters.

The revised school curriculum is scheduled to come into effect from January 2, 2027.

‘Students should know about him’

Professor (Dr) Debashis Chatterjee, chairperson of the Committee, told The Indian Express that references to Mookerjee, the Bengali leader who founded the BJP’s predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, in 1951, will be introduced at the beginning of textbooks across classes.

Story continues below this ad

“In all textbooks, at the beginning, there will be a write-up on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee so that students know about him. This will be in textbooks of every class,” Chatterjee said.

The move follows an earlier notification from the Higher Education Department to state-aided schools, colleges, and universities, directing them to include Mookerjee’s life and contributions in their academic programmes.

The notification also called for outreach programmes for students to familiarise the younger generation with his contributions and directed institutions to take early action and submit action-taken reports to the department.

Singur, Kanyashree chapters to go

Among the changes, the chapter on the Singur land movement in the Class 8 history textbook will be removed. The Singur movement was included in 2017, during the previous Trinamool Congress government.

Story continues below this ad

Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee led the anti-land-acquisition agitation against the Left Front government’s decision to acquire land for the Tata Motors project.

The Kanyashree scheme, currently covered in the health and hygiene textbooks for Classes 6 to 8, will also be omitted. The scheme was a conditional cash transfer scheme launched by the state in 2013 to improve the lives, education, and well-being of adolescent girls.

“The Singur chapter, which was added in the Class 8 textbooks, will be removed; so will the chapter on Kanyashree,” Chatterjee said.

Changes to language and literature

The proposed overhaul also includes changes to Bengali language textbooks, with Chatterjee saying that several words considered less commonly used in everyday Bengali will be removed or replaced.

Story continues below this ad

Chatterjee cited examples such as replacing “pani” with “jol” for water, and changes involving words such as “amma” and “abba”.

He added that changes will also be made to the prescribed literature for secondary-school students. Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Africa’ will be replaced in the Madhyamik syllabus by his ‘Shivaji Utsav’, Chatterjee said.

“When we are talking of Viksit Bharat, then we need to uphold our values and cultures, so this poem is important,” he said.

Similarly, Sachindranath Sengupta’s play ‘Sirajdoulla’ will be replaced by Dwijendralal Ray’s ‘Mebar Patan’.

Greater emphasis on freedom movement

Story continues below this ad

The syllabus committee has also proposed changes to sections dealing with communism and the Mughal period, while increasing the emphasis on personalities associated with India’s freedom struggle.

“Over the years we have been asked to memorise who built the Taj Mahal and learn their forefathers’ and grandchildren’s names, but those who have given their lives for the freedom of this country, no one knows because it is not mentioned in the history books, so that will be there,” he said.

Several Bengali and English-language chapters have already been sent to the state government for approval, according to the committee. The committee expects to submit the remaining portions shortly.