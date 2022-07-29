Bengal school recruitment scam: ED raids another flat linked to Arpita Mukherjee; CM Mamata Banerjee sacks Partha Chatterjee

Bengal school recruitment scam live updates (July 29): Five days after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal amid recovery of crores in currency notes from his associate, Partha Chatterjee was removed from his ministries as well as all party posts on Thursday. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also announced his suspension from the party.
Meanwhile, ED on Thursday conducted searches at four more places in Kolkata and adjoining areas. Till late night, the searches were underway at Club Town Heights and Kishorepally in Belgharia, Royal Residency in Rajarhat and Eden Residency in Nayabad. According to ED sources, there are few more properties and flats allegedly in the name of Aprita Mukherjee that are under the scanner.
Earlier on Wednesday, CM Mamata Banerjee had hit out at the media for allegedly launching a “malicious campaign” against the TMC. “The Chief Justice of India recently pointed out that the media is playing the role of kangaroo courts. They [a section of the media] don’t want any development to happen in Bengal and only want to defame our state,” she said.
The Enforce Directorate raided yet another apartment linked to Arpita Mukherjee, the close associate of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, in Kolkata's Chinar Park area after recovering around Rs 28 crore cash from another flat belonging to her.
The raid by the ED, which is probing the money trail of the school jobs scam, was conducted late Thursday evening, an ED official said.
As the door of the flat was locked and the keys could not be traced, the ED sleuths broke it open in the presence of central force officers. "This (Chinar Park) apartment belongs to Arpita Mukherjee and we suspect that like her other flats cash may be stacked here as well," the ED official said.
"We are talking to the neighbours and trying to find out what kind of activities were carried out here," he added.
The details of the Chinar Park flat was provided by Mukherjee herself during interrogation by the ED earlier in the day. In the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday ED sleuths had raided a flat belonging to Mukherjee in Belghoria area of the city and recovered around Rs 28 crore unaccounted cash besides large quantities of gold and silver.
The central agency had seized over Rs 21 crore cash from another flat belonging to Mukherjee in Tollygunj area. The value of the gold jewellery, believed to weigh several kilograms, is still being ascertained. (PTI)
Days after West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in connection with the school recruitment scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the media for allegedly launching a “malicious campaign” against the TMC.
She was addressing a function organised by a private firm, Titagarh Wagons, at Uttarpara in Hooghly district. Mamata lashed out at a section of the media for allegedly “trying to act like courts” and “pronounce judgments even before a person is legally proven guilty.”
"The Chief Justice of India recently pointed out that the media is playing the role of kangaroo courts. They [a section of the media] don't want any development to happen in Bengal and only want to defame our state," she said.
A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 27.9 crore in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 4.31 crore from an apartment in Kolkata allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee, the associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee who has been arrested in connection with a school recruitment scam, the central agency conducted searches at four more places in the city and adjoining areas.
Till late Thursday night, the searches were underway at Club Town Heights and Kishorepally in Belgharia, Royal Residency in Rajarhat and Eden Residency in Nayabad.
According to ED sources, there are few more properties and flats allegedly in the name of Aprita Mukherjee that are under the scanner. Read more here
Chatterjee was State Education Minister when the alleged scam took place. He currently held various portfolios in the ministry, including Industry and Commerce.
“Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as minister in charge of the aforesaid departments with effect from July 28,” said an official order issued by state Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi. Read the full report here
