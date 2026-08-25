Rs 10-20 lakh per post: ED reveals ‘rate card’ in Bengal school ‘scam’ fresh chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former education minister Partha Chatterjee, his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, and several others in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment case.

The central agency submitted the prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Kolkata as a continuation of its earlier chargesheet filed in January 2025.

According to the agency, its ongoing probe revealed a systematic scheme where job rates were fixed between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh per post. Undeserving candidates were allegedly charged Rs 15 lakh to Rs 16 lakh for Group-C positions and Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh for Group-D posts.