Rs 10-20 lakh per post: ED reveals ‘rate card’ in Bengal school ‘scam’ fresh chargesheet
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary chargesheet against former TMC minister Partha Chatterjee and others in the West Bengal School Service Commission case, with proceeds of crime estimated at over Rs 630 crore.
The central agency submitted the prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Kolkata as a continuation of its earlier chargesheet filed in January 2025.
According to the agency, its ongoing probe revealed a systematic scheme where job rates were fixed between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh per post. Undeserving candidates were allegedly charged Rs 15 lakh to Rs 16 lakh for Group-C positions and Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh for Group-D posts.
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The agency estimated the initial proceeds of crime from the Group-C and Group-D recruitment scam at a minimum of Rs 630.40 crore, based on the verified number of illegal appointments and the money collected. It noted that the total proceeds of crime are expected to be significantly higher as further modes of illegal recruitment, including rank jumping, out-of-panel appointments, recommendation letters issued after panel expirations, and manipulation through re-evaluation mechanisms, are fully quantified.
The supplementary chargesheet states that the scam was perpetrated through widespread manipulation of OMR answer sheets, rank-jumping, backdated recommendation letters, and the circumvention of established recruitment procedures. The illicit funds were subsequently laundered, concealed, and projected as untainted property through a network of proxies, associates, and shell entities.
Partha Chatterjee’s role
The agency alleged that Chatterjee exercised “overarching authority” over the WBCSSC and allied institutions, misusing his official position to dictate illegal recruitments. The agency stated that lists of undeserving candidates were prepared under Chatterjee’s direct instructions and routed through middlemen, including Prasanna Kumar Roy and his associates, to issue fraudulent appointment letters.
The money laundering probe stems from primary FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Kolkata, into large-scale irregularities within the WBCSSC.
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To date, the agency has attached properties worth approximately Rs 247.35 crore specifically linked to the SSC Group-C and Group-D scam. Across the broader West Bengal recruitment probes, including the SSC and primary teachers scam, the central agency has attached proceeds of crime totalling over Rs 702 crore.
Chatterjee, who was arrested in July 2022 following massive cash seizures from properties linked to Arpita Mukherjee, was granted bail in November 2025 after spending over three and a half years in custody.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More