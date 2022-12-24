scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Bengal school jobs scam | Sack 53 primary teachers who got jobs illegally: HC

Earlier in the year, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered termination of services of 269 primary section teachers on the same charges.

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Friday ordered termination of service of 53 teachers in the primary section of different state-run schools on charges of securing their jobs by unfair means. A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay issued the order.

Earlier in the year, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered termination of services of 269 primary section teachers on the same charges. However, the teachers approached the Supreme Court contesting that the termination order was issued without hearing their arguments.

The apex court then directed the same single-judge bench to hear the arguments of the 269 primary teachers and asked the teachers to file affidavits.

During a hearing on Friday, 54 of such teachers were supposed to be present before Justice Gangopadhyay with their affidavits. However, 53 turned up.

Justice Gangopadhyay, after review of the affidavits, ordered termination of their services. He also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the one teacher who did not turn up. Once it is paid, the teacher can file an affidavit.

Welcoming the court order, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, “This is just the beginning. In the days to come, the court will terminate services of more people who got jobs illegally.

The Trinamool Congress did not immediately react to the development.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 05:03:51 am
