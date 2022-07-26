Bengal school jobs scam live updates: Cong leader Adhir Chowdhury urges Mamata to sack Partha Chatterjee; ‘TMC trying to make him scapegoat,’ says oppn

Bengal school jobs scam live updates: A Kolkata court on Monday granted 10 days’ Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, who were arrested in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam, PTI reported. The ED had prayed for 14 days’ custody of Chatterjee, stating that AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has said in a report after medical examination of the minister on a Calcutta High Court order that no active intervention is required over his health. In a letter addressed to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury asked the TMC supremo to sack minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam.
Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and CPI(M) in West Bengal on Friday claimed that the TMC was trying to distance itself from Chatterjee, after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not spare anyone if found guilty. Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP said no one would believe that the TMC’s top leadership was unaware of the scam, which allegedly happened when Chatterjee was the education minister.
A list of 48 candidates with roll numbers for posts of primary teacher; documents related to the appointment of Group D staff, including admit cards for recruitment tests; and, a list of candidates under the letterhead of a former TMC MLA were recovered from Chatterjee’s home by the ED during searches conducted on July 22 in connection with the state school jobs scam, according to court records obtained by The Indian Express.
The opposition BJP and CPI(M) in West Bengal on Friday claimed that the TMC was trying to distance itself from minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the SSC scam, after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not spare anyone if found guilty.
Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP said no one would believe that the TMC's top leadership was unaware of the scam, which allegedly happened when Chatterjee was the education minister. "Such comments are laughable. The investigating agencies must investigate the money trail. The TMC top brass is now trying to distance itself from Partha Chatterjee as if he is solely responsible for everything. The TMC is trying to make him a scapegoat," Adhikari said.
"What is stopping the state government from sacking Partha Chatterjee as a cabinet minister? This proves that the TMC supports corruption," he added. CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim termed it an old trick of the TMC to distance itself from leaders caught in corruption cases. "When TMC leaders were arrested in Saradha and Rose Valley scams, the party tried to wash off its hands. Why blame a few leaders when the entire party is structurally corrupt," he alleged. (PTI)
In a letter addressed to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury asked the TMC supremo to sack minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam.
A LIST of 48 candidates with roll numbers for posts of primary teacher; documents related to the appointment of Group D staff, including admit cards for recruitment tests; and, a list of candidates under the letterhead of a former TMC MLA.
These are among the records allegedly recovered from the home of West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during searches conducted on July 22 in connection with the state school jobs scam, according to court records obtained by The Indian Express.
Chatterjee, who is also secretary general of the ruling TMC, was arrested in the case by the ED on July 23. He was the state’s Education Minister when the alleged scam took place in 2016. Read more.
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in state-run schools through State Level Selection Test (SLST).
This comes months after allegations of corruption in the recruitment of Group C and Group D employees in secondary and higher secondary schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
What are the alleged scams?
The notification for appointment of teachers in state-run schools in West Bengal through SLST was published in 2014 and the recruitment process started in 2016. However, a series of petitions were filed in the Calcutta High Court alleging anomalies in the recruitment process.
The petitioners alleged that many examinees who got less marks ranked high in the merit list. There were also allegations that some applicants, who weren’t even in the merit list, received appointment letters. Read more.