Bengal school jobs scam live updates: Cong leader Adhir Chowdhury urges Mamata to sack Partha Chatterjee; ‘TMC trying to make him scapegoat,’ says oppn

Explained: What is teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal & why HC ordered CBI probe

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in state-run schools through State Level Selection Test (SLST).



This comes months after allegations of corruption in the recruitment of Group C and Group D employees in secondary and higher secondary schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

What are the alleged scams?

The notification for appointment of teachers in state-run schools in West Bengal through SLST was published in 2014 and the recruitment process started in 2016. However, a series of petitions were filed in the Calcutta High Court alleging anomalies in the recruitment process.

The petitioners alleged that many examinees who got less marks ranked high in the merit list. There were also allegations that some applicants, who weren’t even in the merit list, received appointment letters. Read more.