Bengal School jobs scam: No one can harm TMC, says Partha before court hearing

On some BJP leaders’ claim that the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s rule in Wet Bengal would not survive the “December deadline”, former state cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said that no one could harm the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in any way.

He said this while being taken to a CBI court in Kolkata’s Alipore in connection with the school jobs scam in which he along with others is an accused.

Opposition Leader in Assembly Suvendhu Adhikari and state BJP president Sukanto Majumdar have said on several occasions that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government would not last beyond December this year.

On Monday, Chatterjee and six other arrested accused were produced in the court that extended their judicial custody till December 22. The other accused include School Service Commission (SSC) former chief adviser SP Sinha, North Bengal University former vice chancellor Subiresh Bhattacharya, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) ex-chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly besides some middlemen.

Also, the CBI accused Chatterjee of being involved in a “larger conspiracy” to commit corruption in the recruitment of teachers.

On this, Partha questioned what exactly the agency meant by a “larger conspiracy”. “What is the definition of conspiracy?” he asked.

Chatterjee, who held the education portfolio when the alleged scam took place from 2014 onwards, was relieved of his ministerial duties by the TMC government following his arrest.

Advertisement

His close associate Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after nearly Rs 50 crore in cash was were seized from her flats.