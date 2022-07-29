Bengal school jobs scam: ED searches 4 more locations

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 27.9 crore in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 4.31 crore from an apartment in Kolkata allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee, the associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee who has been arrested in connection with a school recruitment scam, the central agency conducted searches at four more places in the city and adjoining areas.

Till late Thursday night, the searches were underway at Club Town Heights and Kishorepally in Belgharia, Royal Residency in Rajarhat and Eden Residency in Nayabad.

According to ED sources, there are few more properties and flats allegedly in the name of Mukherjee that are under the scanner. Mukherjee is in the custody of ED till August 3, and is being interrogated.