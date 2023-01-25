scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Bengal School Jobs Scam: ED may question TMC youth leader, MLA aide together

Mandal has been named in the ED's supplementary chargesheet and Manik Bhattacharya is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the case.

On Friday, the ED raided the two apartments allegedly belonging to Ghosh.
THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) is likely to question the recently arrested TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh and Tapas Mandal, an aide of former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya, face to face, sources said on Tuesday. Tapas Mandal has alleged that Ghosh had taken money amounting to crores from several people after assuring them of jobs as part of the teacher recruitment scam.

According to sources, a flat linked to Kuntal Ghosh in an elite high-rise near Chinar Park area is also under the ED’s scanner.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 05:51 IST
