Bengal School Jobs Scam: ED may question TMC youth leader, MLA aide together

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) is likely to question the recently arrested TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh and Tapas Mandal, an aide of former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya, face to face, sources said on Tuesday. Tapas Mandal has alleged that Ghosh had taken money amounting to crores from several people after assuring them of jobs as part of the teacher recruitment scam.

Mandal has been named in the ED’s supplementary chargesheet and Manik Bhattacharya is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the case.

On Friday, the ED raided the two apartments allegedly belonging to Ghosh. Several documents were recovered from one of them.

According to sources, a flat linked to Kuntal Ghosh in an elite high-rise near Chinar Park area is also under the ED’s scanner.