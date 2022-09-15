Bengal school jobs scam: Ex-head of Secondary Education Board arrested by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday arrested the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay over his alleged involvement in the teachers’ recruitment scam.

“Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay has been arrested in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam case,” a CBI official said. He was summoned today at Nizam Palace, Kolkata, on Thursday morning and was arrested after five hours of interrogation as he dodged several questions, the official added.

According to the CBI, he was taken to the SSKM hospital for a medical test and then back to Nizam Palace. “Whatever I have said is the truth,” Gangopadhyay told the media post his arrest.

Gangapadhyay’s name had figured in the recent West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam, after which he was removed from his post. Gangopadhyay was also named in the FIR filed by the CBI. According to the investigating agency, he was directly involved in the scam.

Gangopadhyay, who was WBBSE chairman, was a member of the advisory committee of WBSSC as well. The committee which had allegedly played a key role in the recruitment scam. At present, the scam is being jointly investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, with the latter probing the money laundering aspect of the case.