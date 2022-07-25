scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Bengal School Job Scam: TMC demands time-bound probe

“The party demands time-bound investigation in the case,” party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told reporters, maintaining that central agencies’ probes in some cases had been going on for several years.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 25, 2022 4:35:09 am
Such delays were not acceptable, Kunal Ghosh said, adding that the TMC’s rivals would “use it as a tool to cast aspersions” on the party. (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress on Sunday demanded a time-bound probe into the ED’s case against senior minister Partha Chatterjee.

“The party demands time-bound investigation in the case,” party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told reporters, maintaining that central agencies’ probes in some cases had been going on for several years. He said the CBI had been investigating the Saradha case since 2014 while the Narada case, which unfolded ahead of the 2016 elections, had yet to reach any conclusion.

Such delays were not acceptable, he said, adding that the TMC’s rivals would “use it as a tool to cast aspersions” on the party. “If the ED produces any proof of its allegations and the court accepts it, the TMC and the government will initiate steps against any leader, however big he may be.”

More from Kolkata

Asked about Arpita Mukherjee, he said, “We have got the ED version … money has been recovered. TMC has no relation with this money. The person from whose residence this has been recovered is not from the TMC.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

Axar stars as India defeat West Indies by 2 wickets, seal series 2-0
India vs West Indies Live Updates

Axar stars as India defeat West Indies by 2 wickets, seal series 2-0

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement