Bengal School Job Scam: TMC demands time-bound probe

July 25, 2022 4:35:09 am
Trinamool Congress on Sunday demanded a time-bound probe into the ED’s case against senior minister Partha Chatterjee.
“The party demands time-bound investigation in the case,” party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told reporters, maintaining that central agencies’ probes in some cases had been going on for several years. He said the CBI had been investigating the Saradha case since 2014 while the Narada case, which unfolded ahead of the 2016 elections, had yet to reach any conclusion.
Such delays were not acceptable, he said, adding that the TMC’s rivals would “use it as a tool to cast aspersions” on the party. “If the ED produces any proof of its allegations and the court accepts it, the TMC and the government will initiate steps against any leader, however big he may be.”
Asked about Arpita Mukherjee, he said, “We have got the ED version … money has been recovered. TMC has no relation with this money. The person from whose residence this has been recovered is not from the TMC.”
