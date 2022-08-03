Bengal School Job scam: ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at six locations in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam.

According to ED official sources, several flats and a nail art studio in Patuli, owned by Arpita Mukherjee, an associate of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee — both were arrested by the ED in connection with the scam — were searched and sealed.

Prasenjit Das, a Trinamool Congress councillor, who is the owner of the building in Patuli, where Mukherjee’s nail art studio is located, was also quizzed for hours. The nail art studio in Patuli was opened for the last time on Friday and since then it remained closed.

ED officials, who spent three hours at the building on Tuesday, sealed the shop.

“I have raised this building. ED officials made me a witness for the raid they conducted here,” said Das. The agency seized several documents during the raid.

According to ED sources, the agency couldn’t carry out a search at one of the flats found to be owned by another person. “Agency officials inquired about it and found that the flat in South Kolkata was owned by a woman. According to papers, she bought the flat in 2012, but never paid maintenance since then. The flat is on the agency’s radar,” said sources.

Meanwhile, Arpita Mukherjee on Tuesday claimed that crores of rupees seized by the agency were slipped into her flats without her knowledge.

Speaking with the media on her way to ESI hospital, she claimed that “the seized cash doesn’t belong to her”. The cash was kept in her apartments in her absence and without her knowledge, she claimed. “In my absence. the money was slipped into the flats,” said Arpita.