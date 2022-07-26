Bengal school job scam: ED gets custody of Partha, aide Arpita till August 3

July 26, 2022 4:44:35 am
A special court on Monday remanded minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) August 3. Chatterjee will be brought back to Kolkata on Tuesday morning.
The ED, in its submission in the court, said Chatterjee was so “uncooperative” during the course of search at this premises that “he even struck off the typed portions mentioning in the details of incriminating documents seized from his premises.” “Since it is a very early stage of the investigation and as such opportunity should be given to the prosecuting agency to find out the truth. Considering the materials on record, the medical report submitted by AIIMs, Bhubaneswar, and submission of both sides, this court thinks it expedient to allow the prayer for police custody of further 10 days each to the accused persons, namely Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee and both the accused persons namely Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee are remanded to PC of ED till 03.08.2022,” read the court order.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Shinde, Fadnavis to meet secretaries, heads of depts today at guesthouse
Delhi Confidential: Protest Mode
Wanted in gang-rape case, former UP MLA’s son held from Pune
Delhi Confidential: Points of Order
Delhi Confidential: The Title Debate
Bombay HC asks CBI to begin probe against Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law
K-Rail: Didn’t approve SIA, Railway Board tells HC
Opposition sticks to demand for discussion on price rise, disrupts Rajya Sabha
India, Pak, Bangladesh can reunite, says Manohar Lal Khattar
Dry spell: 176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Review suspension of ACP held on graft charges within 6 weeks, govt told
Bombay HC asks DLSAs to go on surprise inspection in schools to check menstrual hygiene facilities