Bengal school job scam: ED gets custody of Partha, aide Arpita till August 3

A special court on Monday remanded minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) August 3. Chatterjee will be brought back to Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

The ED, in its submission in the court, said Chatterjee was so “uncooperative” during the course of search at this premises that “he even struck off the typed portions mentioning in the details of incriminating documents seized from his premises.” “Since it is a very early stage of the investigation and as such opportunity should be given to the prosecuting agency to find out the truth. Considering the materials on record, the medical report submitted by AIIMs, Bhubaneswar, and submission of both sides, this court thinks it expedient to allow the prayer for police custody of further 10 days each to the accused persons, namely Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee and both the accused persons namely Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee are remanded to PC of ED till 03.08.2022,” read the court order.