Bengal records 168% rise in panchayat property tax collection; GST revenue up 17% in October

West Bengal’s panchayat areas recorded a 168% increase in property tax collection during the first seven months of the current financial year, while the state’s Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection rose 17% year-on-year in October, according to figures from Nabanna.

Property tax collection in panchayat areas rose to nearly Rs 118 crore between April 1 and October 27 this year, from Rs 44.05 crore during the corresponding period of 2025–26. This represents an increase of around Rs 74 crore.

The number of property owners paying tax also rose from 11.69 lakh in the corresponding period last year to 28.94 lakh this year. The increase comes after the state introduced an online property tax collection system in panchayat areas, which officials say has helped improve collection.