Bengal: Red Star leader dies of Covid; cases below 4K

She was 47 and is survived by her husband Alik Chakraborty, who had spearheaded the movement.

Red Star leader Sharmistha Choudhury, a prominent face of the Bhangar land agitation in South 24 Parganas district, died here on Sunday due to post-Covid complications.

She was 47 and is survived by her husband Alik Chakraborty, who had spearheaded the movement.

Choudhury, a central committee member of the CPI (ML) Red Star, had recovered after contracting the disease a month ago. However, she fell ill again and was rushed to state-run SSKM Hospital here on Saturday, a senior party leader said.

She died on Sunday due to post-Covid complications and intestinal ulcer, he said.

CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and several others condoled her death.

Daily cases in Bengal fell below 4,000 at 3,984 in the last 24 hours taking the state’s overall Covid tally to 14,61,257. A total 60,113 samples were tested, of which, 6.63 percent were detected with the virus.

The state, however, lost 84 more people to Covid in the last 24 hours, with North 24-Parganas accounting for the most at 20, followed by Kolkata at 15.

A total of 2,497 patients were discharged on recovery, taking the discharge percentage to 97.64% over the last 24 hours.

At present, active cases in the state are at 17,651, while only 16.82 percent of the total hospital beds are occupied. Of the total active cases, as many as 10,378 persons are in home isolation and another 1,617 are in safe homes.

A total of 2,14,034 people were vaccinated on Sunday, with 21,171 receiving the second dose. Overall, the number of people to have been administered both doses has now risen to 40,01,115.