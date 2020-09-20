Bengal: Recovery rate inches towards 87% despite 3,188 new cases

Amongst the districts, over half of Saturday’s cases were reported from the pandemic epicentre of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly. These five districts also reported 41 fatalities. (Representational)

West Bengal on Saturday reported 3,188 Covid-19 cases as the total case count went up to 2,21,960. According to the health bulletin, 56 deaths in 24 hours drove up the toll to 4,298.

However, the release of 2,993 patients pushed up the state’s recovery rate to 86.96 per cent. Overall, 1,93,014 people have recovered from the disease. Amongst the 10 states with the most cases, only Bihar and Tamil Nadu have better discharge rates. On Saturday, West Bengal’s active caseload stood at 24,648.

Amongst the districts, over half of Saturday’s cases were reported from the pandemic epicentre of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly. These five districts also reported 41 fatalities.

Four deaths were reported from the districts of Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur. While the former has an active caseload of 1,166, active cases in Paschim Medinipur dropped by 34 to 1,721. The situation in Paschim Bardhaman, where active cases had surged past 1,000 over a week ago, the situation remained stable as the number of patients came down to 917.

Up in North Bengal, the situation kept deteriorating in Malda after a period of sustained recovery. It now has 609 active cases. On Saturday, Dakshin Dinajpur was the only one of the eight districts in the region to register a decline in active cases. Darjeeling now has the most patients with 842. The region also recorded seven deaths, with only Jalpaiguri not reporting any fatality.

Meanwhile, the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, reported that 45,563 tests were conducted in 24 hours. The test positivity rate declined marginally to settle at 8.09 per cent. Till date, 27,44,862 tests have been conducted in the state.

According to the health department, 2,465 people are still in government quarantine while 75,201 people are isolated at home. There are 1,605 people in safe homes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.