Bengal records 767 new Covid-19 infections, 27 more patients die

West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally rose to 20,09,717 on Friday after 767 new infections were reported in the state, according to a health bulletin issued by the government.

As per the bulletin, 27 new fatalities were also reported over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 20,965.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 1.73 per cent.

By Friday, 44,300 samples had been tested in West Bengal. Till now, 2,36,86,853 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state.

The bulletin stated that 1,361 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, taking its discharge rate to 98.25 per cent. So far, 19,74,568 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state.

The number of active cases currently stands at 14,184 — 13,185 patients in home isolation and 839 in hospital.

Among districts, state capital Kolkata district logged the highest number of new cases at 131, followed by North 24 Parganas (95).

Meanwhile, North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths at seven.

On Thursday, the state had reported 817 Covid-19 cases and 26 death.

The state’s count of active cases stood at 14,805 on Thursday, with 13,728 patients in home isolation and 160 recovering in hospitals.

A total of 1,381 patients were discharged, taking the state’s overall tally to 19,73,20.