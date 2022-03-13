Bengal records 71 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 71 new Covid-19 cases even as it logged zero deaths from the infection. On Saturday, 20,714 samples were tested, a health department bulletin said.

The state saw 111 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total figure to 19.93 lakh. The infection tally so far has reached 20.16 lakh. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.87 percent with 1,394 patients in home isolation. On Friday, the state had logged 2 deaths and 106 new Covid-19 cases. The case positivity rate in the state was at 0.48 per cent.

A total of 22,194 samples were tested in the state, with the figure reaching 2.44 crore. The recovery rate in state reached 98.87 per cent. Of the infected patients, 1,430 are in home isolation and 112 are in hospital, officials said. A total of 5.89 crore second doses and 6.97 crore first doses were administered in the state till Friday, officials said.