Bengal records 670 new covid-19 cases, 14 more die

The number of fresh Covid1-9 cases in West Bengal dropped to 670 over the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of infections to 15,97,765.

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the state logged 14 fresh deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 19,215.

With the discharge of 764 patients over the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries rose to 15,70,521, the health bulletin stated. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.29 per cent.