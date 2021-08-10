Bengal records 557 new Covid cases, 11 deaths

At present, there are 8,766 people in home isolation while 309 are in safe homes.

The state health department on Monday said 557 new Covid cases and 11 deaths were reported in 24 hours. Four of the deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas, a Covid hotspot that recently saw fatalities decline but has now recorded seven deaths in two days.

The latest deaths took the fatality count to 18,240 people have died due to the virus while the active case count at present is 10,312. With 719 people recovering from the disease in 24 hours, the discharge rate in Monday’s health bulletin was 98.14 per cent. At present, there are 8,766 people in home isolation while 309 are in safe homes.

The state said 30,153 samples were tested in 24 hours, and of those 1.85 per cent were found to be positive. According to the health department, 2,83,340 vaccine doses were administered in the state on Monday. A total 90,80,061 people have completed their inoculation.